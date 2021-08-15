Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 81.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,644 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOT opened at $242.55 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $171.02 and a 52-week high of $244.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

