Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Wade Financial Advisory Inc

Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.32. 330,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,700. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.87. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $146.88 and a 1-year high of $228.87.

