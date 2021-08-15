Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,307,000 after buying an additional 194,617 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,743,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,763,000 after purchasing an additional 78,945 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,070,000 after purchasing an additional 152,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,760,000 after purchasing an additional 242,056 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,663,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,049,000 after purchasing an additional 167,274 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $223.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.87. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $146.88 and a twelve month high of $228.87.

