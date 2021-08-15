Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,700. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $146.88 and a 1 year high of $228.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.87.

