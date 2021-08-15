Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,179,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,219,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

VBK opened at $283.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.90. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $204.32 and a 12-month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

