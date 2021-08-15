Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 895,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,473 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $352,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $409.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $397.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $295.04 and a 12 month high of $409.96.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

