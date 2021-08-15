Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Sold by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,590 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Avion Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Avion Wealth owned 0.12% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOOV. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 86.1% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period.

Shares of VOOV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.68. 361,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,164. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.70 and a fifty-two week high of $147.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.55.

