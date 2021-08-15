Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a drop of 72.8% from the July 15th total of 8,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,510,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $57.94 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $58.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.46.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.
