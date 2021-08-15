Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a drop of 72.8% from the July 15th total of 8,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,510,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $57.94 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $58.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

