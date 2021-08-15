Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Short Interest Update

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 97.1% from the July 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 682,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VMNGF opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50. Vanstar Mining Resources has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $2.32.
About Vanstar Mining Resources
