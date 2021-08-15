Vantage Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 509,279 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 509,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,031,000. Delta Air Lines comprises 1.1% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Delta Air Lines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 160,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $67,319,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAL traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,164,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,667,869. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $334,290. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

