Vantage Investment Partners LLC Sells 14,390 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,239,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,390 shares during the period. Elanco Animal Health accounts for 8.7% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.11% of Elanco Animal Health worth $181,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 6.3% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 91,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 26.3% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,180,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,648,000 after buying an additional 454,605 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth $214,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 200.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,952,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,715,000 after buying an additional 1,302,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 27.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ELAN shares. Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. G.Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.89.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 16,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,886,736.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELAN traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.00. 5,166,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,809,712. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

