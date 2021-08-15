Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

NYSE VAPO opened at $26.19 on Friday. Vapotherm has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $38.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of -1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.57.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Vapotherm’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vapotherm will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Vapotherm news, CFO John Landry sold 8,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $242,203.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 18.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,174,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,242,000 after purchasing an additional 331,281 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 18.1% during the first quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,121,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,959,000 after acquiring an additional 324,526 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 3.3% during the first quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,907,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,813,000 after acquiring an additional 61,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,922,000 after acquiring an additional 69,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 60.0% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,517,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,866,000 after acquiring an additional 569,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

