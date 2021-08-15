Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vasta Platform Limited is an education company principally in Brazil powered by technology, providing end-to-end educational and digital solutions which cater to all needs of private schools operating in the K-12 educational segment. Vasta Platform Limited is based in SAO PAULO. “

VSTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Vasta Platform stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vasta Platform has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $19.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80. The company has a market cap of $518.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.82.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $51.38 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Vasta Platform will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vasta Platform by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,455,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,101,000 after purchasing an additional 401,155 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vasta Platform by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 160,874 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vasta Platform by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vasta Platform by 460.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vasta Platform by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

