Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Venator Materials PLC is a manufacturer and marketer of chemical products. The company’s product comprises a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to building, protect and extend product life and reduce energy consumption. Its operating segment consists of Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments, timber treatment and water treatment businesses. Venator Materials PLC is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

VNTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered Venator Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Venator Materials has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.01.

Shares of VNTR opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Venator Materials has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the first quarter worth about $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the first quarter worth about $138,000. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

