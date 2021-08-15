Verasity (VRA) Market Capitalization Hits $76.88 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0189 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $76.88 million and approximately $21.92 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verasity has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000415 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000432 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.67 or 0.00130918 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001141 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,368,525,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,059,381,558 coins. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

