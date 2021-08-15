VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Issues Earnings Results

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01, Zacks reports. VerifyMe had a negative net margin of 1,372.29% and a negative return on equity of 55.69%.

VerifyMe stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.70. 27,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,823. VerifyMe has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It is able to deliver security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field.

