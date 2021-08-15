Veritas Asset Management LLP Buys 38,700 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,402,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,700 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo comprises 1.0% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $178,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 392.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,731,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,521 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,867,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter worth about $152,817,000. Tairen Capital Ltd raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 2,233,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 67,195.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,009,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,937 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded down $3.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,578,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,688,411. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.89 and a 52 week high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PDD shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. dropped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.06.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

