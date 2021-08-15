Veriti Management LLC Acquires New Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. DBS Vickers cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. upped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, CLSA cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Shares of EDU opened at $1.97 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.96.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

