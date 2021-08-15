Veriti Management LLC Buys New Shares in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in B2Gold by 4.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,262,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,100 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in B2Gold by 16.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,529,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in B2Gold by 39.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,968,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,632 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in B2Gold by 85.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,757,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,151 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in B2Gold by 32.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.22.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $7.34.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 17.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.