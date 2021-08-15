Veriti Management LLC Invests $147,000 in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,047 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 617.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,845 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 132,388 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 280.7% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 745,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 549,710 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter worth $5,052,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 55.8% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,737 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.30 price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.26.

PBR opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.73.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $15.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.33 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.616 dividend. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 5.52%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

