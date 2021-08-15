Veriti Management LLC Invests $203,000 in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,912,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,779,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.90. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DBRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

