Veriti Management LLC Makes New $153,000 Investment in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,699 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.32. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 87,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,197 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

