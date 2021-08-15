Veriti Management LLC Takes $210,000 Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in DXC Technology by 188.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 36.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 70.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the first quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

NYSE DXC opened at $41.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DXC shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,324 shares of company stock valued at $374,627 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.