Versor Investments LP Buys New Shares in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

STAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $139.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 632.94 and a beta of 0.94. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $45.47 and a 12-month high of $161.71.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $20,174,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,242 shares of company stock valued at $47,966,671. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

