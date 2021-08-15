Versor Investments LP Lowers Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 31.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 116.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWX. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $71.48 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $75.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.18.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

