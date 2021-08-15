Versor Investments LP Purchases 400 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,146 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in HP were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HP by 394.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277,085 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $135,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,210 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in HP by 16.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $533,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,800 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in HP by 62.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,932,843 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $188,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,483 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in HP by 201.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,239,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $102,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 101.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,176,264 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $132,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.30. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.23.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

