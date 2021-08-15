Versor Investments LP Takes $434,000 Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of R. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 26,554 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after buying an additional 17,546 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 54.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on R shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

In other Ryder System news, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $3,563,356.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,974,558.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 13,619 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $1,099,598.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,757 shares of company stock worth $5,697,560. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $79.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.06. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $89.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently -829.63%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

