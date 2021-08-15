Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vertex Energy, Inc. operates as an environmental services company that recycles industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. Its primary focus is recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. Vertex operates in three divisions: Black Oil Division, Refining and Marketing Division and Thermal Chemical Extraction Process. The Company also manages the transport, storage and delivery of the aggregated feedstock and product streams to end users, and manages the re-refining of a portion of its aggregated petroleum streams in order to sell them as end products. It sells its aggregated petroleum streams as feedstock to other re-refineries and fuel blenders or as replacement fuel for use in industrial burners. Vertex Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of VTNR stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $494.24 million, a PE ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.83. Vertex Energy has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 107.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Energy will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Energy news, Director Timothy C. Harvey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 65,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $730,449.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,532 shares of company stock worth $3,833,174 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

