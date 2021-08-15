Viberate (VIB) Achieves Market Cap of $10.18 Million

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. During the last week, Viberate has traded up 30.9% against the dollar. One Viberate coin can now be bought for $0.0517 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Viberate has a market cap of $10.18 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Viberate alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00058268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00015839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.00 or 0.00864771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00109539 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00044503 BTC.

Viberate Profile

Viberate is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Viberate

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viberate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viberate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.