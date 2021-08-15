Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Thursday. They set a market perform rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.60.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret stock opened at $74.77 on Thursday. Victoria’s Secret has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $76.00.

