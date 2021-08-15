Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.64

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.64 and last traded at $34.62, with a volume of 804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.26.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 74.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 125.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 406.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 65.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

