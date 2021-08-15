VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Down 54.0% in July

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the July 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ CSB opened at $60.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.76. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $66.43.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,940.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.