VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Down 54.0% in July

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the July 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
NASDAQ CSB opened at $60.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.76. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $66.43.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th.
