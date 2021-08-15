Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Receives $36.32 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.32.

Several analysts have recently commented on VTXPF shares. UBS Group set a $36.32 target price on shares of Victrex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Victrex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

VTXPF stock opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Victrex has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $36.32.

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

