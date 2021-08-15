VIDT Datalink Trading Up 16.1% This Week (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001147 BTC on major exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $27.00 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00059111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00015638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.01 or 0.00873260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00108393 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00044524 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

