View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) were down 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.44 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 6,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,242,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on VIEW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of View in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of View in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that View, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in View during the first quarter worth about $3,700,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in View during the first quarter worth about $39,227,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in View during the first quarter worth about $5,368,000. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in View during the first quarter worth about $489,836,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in View during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

About View (NASDAQ:VIEW)

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

