Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €103.29 ($121.51).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Vinci in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Vinci in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of DG stock opened at €91.46 ($107.60) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €91.47. Vinci has a 1 year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 1 year high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

