Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) Issues Earnings Results

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ VIRI opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.07 million and a P/E ratio of -2.40. Virios Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $16.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.95.

Virios Therapeutics Company Profile

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

