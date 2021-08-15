Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by America First Investment Advisors LLC

America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,942 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 3.7% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,718,106,000 after purchasing an additional 382,061 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,659,987,000 after purchasing an additional 515,935 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,646,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,529,020,000 after purchasing an additional 786,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Visa by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,850,269,000 after buying an additional 2,009,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on V. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.62.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,439,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,302,781. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.62.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

