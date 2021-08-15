Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 781 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.6% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,293.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,480.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,807 shares of company stock worth $12,473,798 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.