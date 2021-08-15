Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Earns Sell Rating from UBS Group

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.16.

Voestalpine stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.75 and a beta of 1.30. Voestalpine has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 0.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Voestalpine will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

