Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Earns Sell Rating from UBS Group

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.16.
Voestalpine stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.75 and a beta of 1.30. Voestalpine has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
About Voestalpine
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
