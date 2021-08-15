Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In other Vroom news, major shareholder Lone Star L.P. Cgp2 sold 1,838,704 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $80,461,687.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 11,886 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $472,111.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,220.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,957,774 shares of company stock worth $85,524,962 in the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 1.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 31.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 2.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Vroom by 5.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vroom by 215.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vroom stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,562,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,757. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.93. Vroom has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.04.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. Analysts expect that Vroom will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

