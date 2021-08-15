VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Gap Down to $48.00

Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $48.00, but opened at $46.66. VSE shares last traded at $46.48, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands.

VSEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get VSE alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $604.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.82.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 1.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that VSE Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,620,000. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VSE by 354.5% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 164,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 128,315 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the 1st quarter valued at $3,358,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in VSE by 139.9% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 127,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 74,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juniper Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in VSE by 702.2% in the first quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 75,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 65,854 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.