Vyant Bio (VYNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. Vyant Bio had a negative return on equity of 45.12% and a negative net margin of 230.73%.
VYNT stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. Vyant Bio has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $17.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38.
Vyant Bio Company Profile
Vyant Bio, Inc operates as a biotechnology drug discovery company. The company, through its subsidiary, StemoniX, develops and manufactures at-scale human induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cell-derived neural and cardiac screening platforms for drug discovery and development. StemoniX, through collaborations with drug discovery organizations, tests compounds in-house, creates cell-based disease models, and operationalizes custom human iPSC-derived disease models for high-throughput screening.
