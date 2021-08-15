Vyant Bio (VYNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. Vyant Bio had a negative return on equity of 45.12% and a negative net margin of 230.73%.

Get Vyant Bio alerts:

VYNT stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. Vyant Bio has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $17.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38.

In other news, Director R John Fletcher bought 30,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $101,808.00. Also, CEO John A. Roberts acquired 7,440 shares of Vyant Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $25,147.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,156.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 54,781 shares of company stock worth $184,951 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Vyant Bio Company Profile

Vyant Bio, Inc operates as a biotechnology drug discovery company. The company, through its subsidiary, StemoniX, develops and manufactures at-scale human induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cell-derived neural and cardiac screening platforms for drug discovery and development. StemoniX, through collaborations with drug discovery organizations, tests compounds in-house, creates cell-based disease models, and operationalizes custom human iPSC-derived disease models for high-throughput screening.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Vyant Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vyant Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.