W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.40 Per Share

Analysts expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings of $5.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.77. W.W. Grainger posted earnings per share of $4.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year earnings of $19.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.05 to $19.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $22.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.87 to $23.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.75.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $438.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.54. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $337.25 and a 1 year high of $479.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.5% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 59.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

