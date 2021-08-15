Wade Financial Advisory Inc Trims Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 154.9% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 22.0% during the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,476,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 57,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 27.5% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,108,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,995. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $158.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

