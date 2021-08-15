Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Plans $1.53 Dividend

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 1.5346 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

WWNTY opened at $33.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.48. Want Want China has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.52.

About Want Want China

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers and fried crackers, and gift packs; flavoured milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice drinks, sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

