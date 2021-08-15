Warp Finance (WARP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8,587.00

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for $91.08 or 0.00193295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $425,687.85 and approximately $8,587.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00010802 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00012508 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 66.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

