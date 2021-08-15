Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Receives $322.59 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $328.08.

W has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Get Wayfair alerts:

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total value of $174,525.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,212 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,116.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total value of $602,422.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,413,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,609 over the last three months. 27.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 102.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Wayfair by 133.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair stock opened at $311.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $296.53. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.80 and a beta of 3.10. Wayfair has a one year low of $221.09 and a one year high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Wayfair will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.