WBH Advisory Inc. Has $239,000 Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.10.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,958 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,955.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $85.10 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

