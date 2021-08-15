We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 14,467 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 140,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,467 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 0.8% of We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.63. The company had a trading volume of 40,217,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,013,292. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.02. The stock has a market cap of $350.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.